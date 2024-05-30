Metso to unveil diesel-electric crushers

Metos's Lokotrack EC LT400J and LT350C crushers

Metso’s Lokotrack EC diesel-electric crusher range is to be launched by its new UK distributor, McHale Plant Sales, at the Hillhead 2024 exhibition, taking place in Buxton, Derbyshire 25th-27th June.

Another featured item for those producing fine aggregates will be a Metso Nordwheeler NW8HRC unit, a high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR) machine.

McHale will be showing the first unit in the new electric powered Lokotrack EC range: a LT400J 68-tonne mobile jaw crusher designed for primary crushing of hard rock and recycled aggregates. There is also a 50-tonne mobile LT350C cone crusher for use in secondary and tertiary crushing applications.

To reach high capacity, the LT400J is equipped with a proven Nordberg C120 jaw. According to Metso, this unit can be combined with conventional Lokotrack mobile crushers and screens to produce high quality aggregates.

In its launch announcement, Metso said that “hen external electricity is available, the new electric power transmission provides high capacity with minimized operational cost and CO2 emissions”.

It added: “When not available, onboard diesel gensets allow maximum independent operation time, with power to drive auxiliary units such as mobile screens and stackers, thereby reducing the needed power to run the complete plan.

“Designed and tested to perform in demanding conditions and deliver maximum uptime for the customers, both EC units were developed using new, modular architecture. with reduced component numbers that provide scalable solutions adaptable for different applications and capacities,” Metso added.

