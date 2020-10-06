Ministry of Defence shares its construction plans

Photo of new army housing at Larkhill on Salisbury Plain from contractor Lovell's Twitter feed

The DIO procurement pipeline reveals all construction-related work that will be carried out in the coming years for the UK armed forces on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.

It includes new build work, refurbishments and facilities management, as well as design and consultancy work being procured.

The pipeline will be updated every three months to help the supply chain better plan activities.

Minister for defence procurement Jeremy Quin said: “We are committed to being a good commercial partner. Our defence estate is a critical element in our delivery to our people and defence tasks. We hope a transparent pipeline helps all suppliers identify how and where we can work together.”

DIO commercial director Nick Wilkinson said: “It is extremely important both for us in DIO and our current and future suppliers that we share as much of our upcoming work as possible. We know the importance of having time to adequately plan strategic alignment, bidding resources and working resources against work packages suppliers are interested in.

“This is equally in important for DIO as it helps us to think further ahead in our planning and gives a wide range of high capability suppliers from SMEs to large organisations the ability to bid.”

Category Sub-Category Tender or Mini-comp from framework Framework used for mini-competition Contract Description Estimated Contract Value £M Length of contract (Months) Region Estimated tender issue date Q/FY Suitable for SMEs Project Bank Account to be considered Construction Construction Tender N/A Procurement of a cross-Government overseas construction framework. 900 84 Overseas Q1 2020 N Y Construction New build Mini-competition Clyde Commercial Framework Maintenance, system refurbishment and design life extension works: Pre-Main gate Works comprising 12 separate work sections (projects) under one work package 113.6 48 Scotland Q1 2020 N Y Construction New build Mini-competition Clyde Commercial Framework Maintenance, system refurbishment and design life extension works: Main gate 1 Works comprising multiple work sections (projects) under one work package 113.6 48 Scotland Q1 2020 N Y Construction New build Mini-competition Clyde Commercial Framework Maintenance, system refurbishment and design life extension works: Main gate 2 Works 113.6 48 Scotland Q1 2020 N Y Construction New build Mini-competition Clyde Commercial Framework Maintenance, system refurbishment and design life extension works: Main gate 2 Works 113.6 48 Scotland Q1 2020 N Y Construction New build Mini-competition Clyde Commercial Framework Maintenance, system refurbishment and design life extension works: Main gate 3 Works 113.6 48 Scotland Q1 2020 N Y Construction New build Tender N/A Construction of vehicle storage facilities 101 72 South West Q2 2020 N Y Construction New Build Tender N/A Delivery of additional Service Family Accommodation in Catterick. 84 36 East Midlands Q1 2020 N Y Construction Refurbishment mini-competition Clyde Commercial Framework The Submarine Training Capability (SMTC) Programme has been established to realise a modern whole-flotilla-based training at HMNB Clyde to provide sufficient qualified submariners in support of the Sustainable Submarine Manning Programme. This project will be let under the Clyde Framework. 80 24 Scotland Q4 2020 N Y Construction New build Tender N/A New build, refurbishment and demolition of various accommodation and technical facilities 75 24 East Midlands Q1 2020 N Y Construction New Build / Refurb Tender N/A Construction and Refurb of Training, Maintenance and Storage Infrastructure for the Mechanised Infantry Vehicle 60 36 Multiple Q1 2020 N Y Construction New build mini-competition CCS /DIO FW New build Capital Infrastructure - Single Living Accommodation/Technical Facilities 50 18 East Midlands Q1 2020 N Y Construction New build Tender N/A New build construction of maintenance hangar for widebody aircraft. 35.75 12 South West Q1 2020 N Y Construction New build mini-competition CCS PMFDTS New Build Capital Infrastructure 35 18 Eastern Q3 2020 N Y Construction Refurbishment and New Build mini-competition CCS Construction Framework To build and refurbish/reconfigure existing assists as part of the Army 2020 directive that includes the relocation of 3 x units from Germany to Leuchars. 35 36 Scotland Q3 2020 N Y Construction Refurbishment Tender N/A Refurbishing works for reactivation of 80 Mobile Field Hospital (MFH) Units 32.5 6 South West Q3 2020 N Y Construction Refurbishment Tender N/A Refurbishment of Oil Fuel Jetty at Gosport. 30 24 South-East Q2 2020 N Y Construction Refurbishment Tender N/A Refurbishment of Aircraft Operating Surface 25 10 Yorkshire and The Humber Q1 2021 N Y Construction AOS Repair Works Tender N/A Repair & Upgrade works to Taxiway and Hardstanding. 20 24 South West Q1 2020 N Y Construction Refurbishment mini-competition CCS Framework Replacement of 2 x Cranes, refurbishment of Pier and re-provision of some buildings/welfare facilities. 18 24 South West Q4 2020 N Y Construction Demolition / Site clearance Tender N/A Construction work for closure of site 15 12 South East Q1 2020 N Y Construction New build Tender N/A Construction of new munitions storage block and handling area 14.2 24 South West Q1 2020 N Y Construction New Build Tender N/A Construction of new accommodation 14 12 Wales Q1 2020 N Y Construction Refurbishment Tender N/A Renovation works on fuel cell maintenance hangar. 13 8 South West Q2 2020 N Y Construction New build mini-competition CCS/DIO FW New build Physical Recreational Training Centre 11 12 East Midlands Q4 2020 N Y Construction Construction Enabling Works Tender N/A Site demolition works, and Construction of Temporary accommodation 10.7 36 Eastern Q3 2020 N Y Construction New build mini-competition CCS/DIO FW New build Junior Ranks Infrastructure 10 12 East Midlands Q4 2020 N Y Construction Refurbishment/New Build mini-competition CCS Framework The refurbishment/ reconfiguration/ new build of living and works accommodation. 10 24 South West Q1 2020 N Y Construction New build mini-competition CCS Frameworks Building Construction 9.9 36 West Midlands Q1 2020 N Y Construction New build mini-competition CCS Frameworks Range Construction 9.7 36 Eastern Q1 2020 N Y Construction New build Tender New build capital Infrastructure 9 24 Midlands Q1 2020 N Y Construction New build Tender N/A Construction works for expansion of extant facility. 8.3 9 South West Q1 2021 N Y Construction New build Tender DIO PSP Framework, Regionalised Commissioning Model (RCM) To construct new Guard House & main gate. 8 24 Yorkshire and The Humber Q2 2020 N Y Construction New build Tender N/A Construction of Training Simulator Building 5 12 North East Q3 2020 N Y Construction Refurbishment mini-competition CCS Frameworks Refurbishment and installation of electrical works. 4 7 Eastern Q2 2020 N Y Construction Refurbishment Tender N/A Refurbishment works for updating of MOD Dormitory space. 3.2 7 South West Q1 2021 N Y Construction Refurbishment Tender N/A Refurbishment of Single Living Accommodation (SLA) building 2 24 Eastern Q4 2020 N Y Construction Refurbishment & Repair Works mini-competition CCS Frameworks Refurbishment and repair of several sewage pumping stations. 2 7 Eastern Q2 2020 N Y Construction New build mini-competition Clyde Commercial Framework WP1: Off Site Staging Area 0.4 12 Scotland Q1 2020 N N Construction New build Tender N/A Construction of new aircraft ground equipment (AGE) maintenance workshop. - 8 South West Q4 2020 N Not Yet Known Energy & Fuels Energy and Fuels Tender N/A Fuel 0.2 40 UK wide Q2 2020 N N Facilities Management (FM) Services: Hard Facilities Management Tender N/A Provision of hard facilities management services - Cyprus 740 120 Overseas Q3 2020 N Y Facilities Management (FM) Services: Total Facilities Management Tender N/A Provision of hard and soft facilities management services - South Atlantic Islands 581 120 Overseas Q3 2020 N Y Facilities Management (FM) Services: Total Facilities Management Tender N/A Provision of hard and soft facilities management services - Gibraltar 229 120 Overseas Q3 2020 N Y Facilities Management (FM) Services: Soft Facilities Management Tender N/A Provision of soft facilities management services - Cyprus 149 84 Overseas Q3 2020 N Y Facilities Management (FM) Services: Total Facilities Management Tender N/A Provision of hard and soft facilities management services - Germany 113 120 Overseas Q4 2020 N Y Professional Services: Project Support Services Tender N/A Technical Support Provider for Vehicle Storage and Support Programme 95 36 South West Q1 2020 N Y Professional Services: Project Support Services Tender N/A Design, technical and project management services. 6.4 120 Eastern Q2 2020 N Y Professional Services: Project Management mini-competition CCS Frameworks Provision of Programme Support function to support DIO delivery of Infrastructure projects 6 60 Eastern Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS Frameworks Technical services necessary to develop preferred options and support construction procurement 3.8 12 London Q1 2020 N Y Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing 3.7 12 South West, South East and Yorkshire & the Humber Q3 2020 N Y Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS Frameworks Strategic Funding Advisory service for delivery of the Defence Estate Optimisation programme. 3.3 12 UK wide Q2 2020 N Y Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS PMFDTS RM3741 Technical Support Provider Support for DPO 3 8 East Midlands Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing 2.9 12 Yorkshire & the Humber Q2 2020 N Y Professional Services: Project Management Tender N/A Reporting of hazardous waste spills 2.5 60 South East and Eastern Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS Frameworks Technical services necessary to develop preferred options and support construction procurement 2.2 12 South East Q1 2020 N Y Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS Frameworks - RM38786 Legal Services to support disposal of sites across the UK 2 36 UK wide Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS PMFDTS Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 3-4 1.5 18 Yorkshire and The Humber Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services Tender Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 2-6 1.5 36 Midlands Q2 2020 Y N Professional Services: Technical Support Tender N/A Assessment Study to Mechanised Infantry Vehicle Project. 1.5 18 Multiple Locations Q2 2020 Y N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS Frameworks Technical services necessary to develop preferred options and support construction procurement 1.3 12 South West Q4 2020 N N Professional Services Assessment Study Mini-competition CCS Framework Framework Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 1.2 12 South West Q2 2020 No No Professional Services Assessment Study Mini-competition CCS Framework Framework Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 1.2 12 Wales Q4 2020 No No Professional Services Assessment Study Mini-competition CCS Framework Framework Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 1 12 South West Q2 2020 No No Professional Services: Financial consultancy Tender N/A Provision of financial advice and guidance 1 60 UK wide Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services Direct Award CCS PMFDTS Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 3-4 1 12 Yorkshire and The Humber Q3 2020 N N Professional Services: Management Consultancy Tender N/A Strategic Asset Management Support 0.8 24 UK wide Q2 2020 Y N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing 0.8 6 Scotland Q1 2020 N N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 0.78 6 East Midlands Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Legal & Technical Tender N/A Marketing & sale of disposal site 0.75 48 East Midlands Q2 2020 Y N Professional Services: IT Consultancy Tender N/A Development of management software to deliver dynamic infrastructure asset intelligence to inform: Investment Decisions; Business Planning and Estimating Requirements; Programmatic, Operational and Service Delivery activity; and Analytical Benchmarking activity. 0.7 24 UK wide Q2 2020 Y N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 0.66 6 Eastern Q1 2020 N N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 0.6 6 West Midlands and East Midlands Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 0.55 6 South East and Eastern Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 400,000 6 South East Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS PMFDTS Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 5-6 350,000 12 Eastern Q4 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS PMFDTS Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 5-6 350,000 12 East Midlands Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Health & Safety survey mini-competition MoD Framework FATS5 Aerodrome Aeronautical Surveys (Measured Height Surveys) - In accordance with MAA Regulations 345,000 12 UK wide Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Health & Safety survey mini-competition MoD Framework FATS5 Aerodrome Aeronautical Surveys (Measured Height Surveys) - In accordance with MAA Regulations 345,000 12 UK wide Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS PMFDTS Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 5-6 300,000 12 East Midlands Q4 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS PMFDTS Technical Support Provider Services 0.3 12 East Midlands Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS PMFDTS Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 3-4 0.3 12 East Midlands Q4 2020 N N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 0.25 6 South East Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 0.25 6 Scotland Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Environmental monitoring mini-competition MoD Framework FATS5 Radium 226 monthly monitoring service 0.25 12 Scotland Q2 2020 Y N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 0.24 6 South East Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS PMFDTS Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 3-4 0.22 12 North East Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS Frameworks Technical services necessary to develop preferred options and support construction procurement 0.22 6 Eastern Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS PMFDTS RM3741 Technical Support Provider for Assessment Study 0.2 3 East Midlands Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS PMFDTS Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 3-4 0.2 12 East Midlands Q1 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS PMFDTS Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 3-4 0.2 12 East Midlands Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS PMFDTS Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 3-4 0.2 12 Eastern Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 0.15 6 North East and Eastern Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Project Management mini-competition CCS PMFDTS Project Management Support to Construction of Simulator Building 0.15 12 North East Q4 2020 N N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 0.14 6 Scotland Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 0.12 6 Eastern Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Market Research mini-competition CCS Frameworks Independent survey in accordance with the HouseMark STAR (Survey of Tenants and Residents) methodology. 0.12 48 UK wide Q1 2021 Y N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS Frameworks - RM3816 Valuation legal service required in support of disposal site - for master planning services. 0.12 24 Scotland Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS Frameworks Technical services necessary to develop preferred options and support construction procurement 0.1 6 East Midlands Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 0.094 6 Eastern Q1 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS Frameworks Technical services necessary to develop preferred options and support construction procurement 0.08 6 East Midlands Q1 2020 N N Professional Services: Environmental risk assessment mini-competition MoD Framework FATS5 Assessment of arable land establishment for the risk posed to agricultural workers and the wider environment by asbestos fragments buried within the ground. 0.03 6 South East Q2 2020 Y N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 0.02 6 Yorkshire & the Humber Q3 2020 N N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. 0.02 6 Northern Ireland Q2 2020 N N Professional Services: Environmental monitoring mini-competition MoD Framework FATS5 Phase One Land Quality Assessment at MoD Abbey Wood to assess risks from potential contaminants to environmental and human receptors. 0.015 3 UK wide Q2 2020 Y N Professional Services: Assessment Study mini-competition CCS Frameworks Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing. - 6 Eastern Q1 2020 N N Professional Services: Professional services Tender Not Yet Known Technical Support Provider for services technical through RIBA Work Stage 2 - 9 Eastern Q2 2020 Not Yet Known N Professional Services: Professional services Tender CCS PMFDTS Technical Support Provider for services technical through RIBA Work Stages 3-4 - 12 Eastern Q2 2020 Not Yet Known N Professional Services: Professional services mini-competition CCS Frameworks Technical services necessary to develop preferred options and support construction procurement - 6 South East Q2 2020 N N

