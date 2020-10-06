Ministry of Defence shares its construction plans

The DIO procurement pipeline reveals all construction-related work that will be carried out in the coming years for the UK armed forces on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.
It includes new build work, refurbishments and facilities management, as well as design and consultancy work being procured.
The pipeline will be updated every three months to help the supply chain better plan activities.
Minister for defence procurement Jeremy Quin said: “We are committed to being a good commercial partner. Our defence estate is a critical element in our delivery to our people and defence tasks. We hope a transparent pipeline helps all suppliers identify how and where we can work together.”
DIO commercial director Nick Wilkinson said: “It is extremely important both for us in DIO and our current and future suppliers that we share as much of our upcoming work as possible. We know the importance of having time to adequately plan strategic alignment, bidding resources and working resources against work packages suppliers are interested in.
“This is equally in important for DIO as it helps us to think further ahead in our planning and gives a wide range of high capability suppliers from SMEs to large organisations the ability to bid.”
|Category
|Sub-Category
|Tender or Mini-comp from framework
|Framework used for mini-competition
|Contract Description
|Estimated Contract Value £M
|Length of contract (Months)
|Region
|Estimated tender issue date Q/FY
|Suitable for SMEs
|Project Bank Account to be considered
|Construction
|Construction
|Tender
|N/A
|Procurement of a cross-Government overseas construction framework.
|900
|84
|Overseas
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|Mini-competition
|Clyde Commercial Framework
|Maintenance, system refurbishment and design life extension works: Pre-Main gate Works comprising 12 separate work sections (projects) under one work package
|113.6
|48
|Scotland
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|Mini-competition
|Clyde Commercial Framework
|Maintenance, system refurbishment and design life extension works: Main gate 1 Works comprising multiple work sections (projects) under one work package
|113.6
|48
|Scotland
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|Mini-competition
|Clyde Commercial Framework
|Maintenance, system refurbishment and design life extension works: Main gate 2 Works
|113.6
|48
|Scotland
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|Mini-competition
|Clyde Commercial Framework
|Maintenance, system refurbishment and design life extension works: Main gate 2 Works
|113.6
|48
|Scotland
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|Mini-competition
|Clyde Commercial Framework
|Maintenance, system refurbishment and design life extension works: Main gate 3 Works
|113.6
|48
|Scotland
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|Tender
|N/A
|Construction of vehicle storage facilities
|101
|72
|South West
|Q2 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New Build
|Tender
|N/A
|Delivery of additional Service Family Accommodation in Catterick.
|84
|36
|East Midlands
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|Refurbishment
|mini-competition
|Clyde Commercial Framework
|The Submarine Training Capability (SMTC) Programme has been established to realise a modern whole-flotilla-based training at HMNB Clyde to provide sufficient qualified submariners in support of the Sustainable Submarine Manning Programme. This project will be let under the Clyde Framework.
|80
|24
|Scotland
|Q4 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|Tender
|N/A
|New build, refurbishment and demolition of various accommodation and technical facilities
|75
|24
|East Midlands
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New Build / Refurb
|Tender
|N/A
|Construction and Refurb of Training, Maintenance and Storage Infrastructure for the Mechanised Infantry Vehicle
|60
|36
|Multiple
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|mini-competition
|CCS /DIO FW
|New build Capital Infrastructure - Single Living Accommodation/Technical Facilities
|50
|18
|East Midlands
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|Tender
|N/A
|New build construction of maintenance hangar for widebody aircraft.
|35.75
|12
|South West
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|mini-competition
|CCS PMFDTS
|New Build Capital Infrastructure
|35
|18
|Eastern
|Q3 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|Refurbishment and New Build
|mini-competition
|CCS Construction Framework
|To build and refurbish/reconfigure existing assists as part of the Army 2020 directive that includes the relocation of 3 x units from Germany to Leuchars.
|35
|36
|Scotland
|Q3 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|Refurbishment
|Tender
|N/A
|Refurbishing works for reactivation of 80 Mobile Field Hospital (MFH) Units
|32.5
|6
|South West
|Q3 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|Refurbishment
|Tender
|N/A
|Refurbishment of Oil Fuel Jetty at Gosport.
|30
|24
|South-East
|Q2 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|Refurbishment
|Tender
|N/A
|Refurbishment of Aircraft Operating Surface
|25
|10
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Q1 2021
|N
|Y
|Construction
|AOS Repair Works
|Tender
|N/A
|Repair & Upgrade works to Taxiway and Hardstanding.
|20
|24
|South West
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|Refurbishment
|mini-competition
|CCS Framework
|Replacement of 2 x Cranes, refurbishment of Pier and re-provision of some buildings/welfare facilities.
|18
|24
|South West
|Q4 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|Demolition / Site clearance
|Tender
|N/A
|Construction work for closure of site
|15
|12
|South East
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|Tender
|N/A
|Construction of new munitions storage block and handling area
|14.2
|24
|South West
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New Build
|Tender
|N/A
|Construction of new accommodation
|14
|12
|Wales
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|Refurbishment
|Tender
|N/A
|Renovation works on fuel cell maintenance hangar.
|13
|8
|South West
|Q2 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|mini-competition
|CCS/DIO FW
|New build Physical Recreational Training Centre
|11
|12
|East Midlands
|Q4 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|Construction Enabling Works
|Tender
|N/A
|Site demolition works, and Construction of Temporary accommodation
|10.7
|36
|Eastern
|Q3 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|mini-competition
|CCS/DIO FW
|New build Junior Ranks Infrastructure
|10
|12
|East Midlands
|Q4 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|Refurbishment/New Build
|mini-competition
|CCS Framework
|The refurbishment/ reconfiguration/ new build of living and works accommodation.
|10
|24
|South West
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Building Construction
|9.9
|36
|West Midlands
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Range Construction
|9.7
|36
|Eastern
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|Tender
|New build capital Infrastructure
|9
|24
|Midlands
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|Tender
|N/A
|Construction works for expansion of extant facility.
|8.3
|9
|South West
|Q1 2021
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|Tender
|DIO PSP Framework, Regionalised Commissioning Model (RCM)
|To construct new Guard House & main gate.
|8
|24
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Q2 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|Tender
|N/A
|Construction of Training Simulator Building
|5
|12
|North East
|Q3 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|Refurbishment
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Refurbishment and installation of electrical works.
|4
|7
|Eastern
|Q2 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|Refurbishment
|Tender
|N/A
|Refurbishment works for updating of MOD Dormitory space.
|3.2
|7
|South West
|Q1 2021
|N
|Y
|Construction
|Refurbishment
|Tender
|N/A
|Refurbishment of Single Living Accommodation (SLA) building
|2
|24
|Eastern
|Q4 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|Refurbishment & Repair Works
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Refurbishment and repair of several sewage pumping stations.
|2
|7
|Eastern
|Q2 2020
|N
|Y
|Construction
|New build
|mini-competition
|Clyde Commercial Framework
|WP1: Off Site Staging Area
|0.4
|12
|Scotland
|Q1 2020
|N
|N
|Construction
|New build
|Tender
|N/A
|Construction of new aircraft ground equipment (AGE) maintenance workshop.
|-
|8
|South West
|Q4 2020
|N
|Not Yet Known
|Energy & Fuels
|Energy and Fuels
|Tender
|N/A
|Fuel
|0.2
|40
|UK wide
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Facilities Management (FM) Services:
|Hard Facilities Management
|Tender
|N/A
|Provision of hard facilities management services - Cyprus
|740
|120
|Overseas
|Q3 2020
|N
|Y
|Facilities Management (FM) Services:
|Total Facilities Management
|Tender
|N/A
|Provision of hard and soft facilities management services - South Atlantic Islands
|581
|120
|Overseas
|Q3 2020
|N
|Y
|Facilities Management (FM) Services:
|Total Facilities Management
|Tender
|N/A
|Provision of hard and soft facilities management services - Gibraltar
|229
|120
|Overseas
|Q3 2020
|N
|Y
|Facilities Management (FM) Services:
|Soft Facilities Management
|Tender
|N/A
|Provision of soft facilities management services - Cyprus
|149
|84
|Overseas
|Q3 2020
|N
|Y
|Facilities Management (FM) Services:
|Total Facilities Management
|Tender
|N/A
|Provision of hard and soft facilities management services - Germany
|113
|120
|Overseas
|Q4 2020
|N
|Y
|Professional Services:
|Project Support Services
|Tender
|N/A
|Technical Support Provider for Vehicle Storage and Support Programme
|95
|36
|South West
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Professional Services:
|Project Support Services
|Tender
|N/A
|Design, technical and project management services.
|6.4
|120
|Eastern
|Q2 2020
|N
|Y
|Professional Services:
|Project Management
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Provision of Programme Support function to support DIO delivery of Infrastructure projects
|6
|60
|Eastern
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Technical services necessary to develop preferred options and support construction procurement
|3.8
|12
|London
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing
|3.7
|12
|South West, South East and Yorkshire & the Humber
|Q3 2020
|N
|Y
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Strategic Funding Advisory service for delivery of the Defence Estate Optimisation programme.
|3.3
|12
|UK wide
|Q2 2020
|N
|Y
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS PMFDTS RM3741
|Technical Support Provider Support for DPO
|3
|8
|East Midlands
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing
|2.9
|12
|Yorkshire & the Humber
|Q2 2020
|N
|Y
|Professional Services:
|Project Management
|Tender
|N/A
|Reporting of hazardous waste spills
|2.5
|60
|South East and Eastern
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Technical services necessary to develop preferred options and support construction procurement
|2.2
|12
|South East
|Q1 2020
|N
|Y
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks - RM38786
|Legal Services to support disposal of sites across the UK
|2
|36
|UK wide
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS PMFDTS
|Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 3-4
|1.5
|18
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|Tender
|Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 2-6
|1.5
|36
|Midlands
|Q2 2020
|Y
|N
|Professional Services:
|Technical Support
|Tender
|N/A
|Assessment Study to Mechanised Infantry Vehicle Project.
|1.5
|18
|Multiple Locations
|Q2 2020
|Y
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Technical services necessary to develop preferred options and support construction procurement
|1.3
|12
|South West
|Q4 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services
|Assessment Study
|Mini-competition
|CCS Framework Framework
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|1.2
|12
|South West
|Q2 2020
|No
|No
|Professional Services
|Assessment Study
|Mini-competition
|CCS Framework Framework
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|1.2
|12
|Wales
|Q4 2020
|No
|No
|Professional Services
|Assessment Study
|Mini-competition
|CCS Framework Framework
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|1
|12
|South West
|Q2 2020
|No
|No
|Professional Services:
|Financial consultancy
|Tender
|N/A
|Provision of financial advice and guidance
|1
|60
|UK wide
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|Direct Award
|CCS PMFDTS
|Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 3-4
|1
|12
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Q3 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Management Consultancy
|Tender
|N/A
|Strategic Asset Management Support
|0.8
|24
|UK wide
|Q2 2020
|Y
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing
|0.8
|6
|Scotland
|Q1 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|0.78
|6
|East Midlands
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Legal & Technical
|Tender
|N/A
|Marketing & sale of disposal site
|0.75
|48
|East Midlands
|Q2 2020
|Y
|N
|Professional Services:
|IT Consultancy
|Tender
|N/A
|Development of management software to deliver dynamic infrastructure asset intelligence to inform: Investment Decisions; Business Planning and Estimating Requirements; Programmatic, Operational and Service Delivery activity; and Analytical Benchmarking activity.
|0.7
|24
|UK wide
|Q2 2020
|Y
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|0.66
|6
|Eastern
|Q1 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|0.6
|6
|West Midlands and East Midlands
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|0.55
|6
|South East and Eastern
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|400,000
|6
|South East
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS PMFDTS
|Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 5-6
|350,000
|12
|Eastern
|Q4 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS PMFDTS
|Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 5-6
|350,000
|12
|East Midlands
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Health & Safety survey
|mini-competition
|MoD Framework FATS5
|Aerodrome Aeronautical Surveys (Measured Height Surveys) - In accordance with MAA Regulations
|345,000
|12
|UK wide
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Health & Safety survey
|mini-competition
|MoD Framework FATS5
|Aerodrome Aeronautical Surveys (Measured Height Surveys) - In accordance with MAA Regulations
|345,000
|12
|UK wide
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS PMFDTS
|Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 5-6
|300,000
|12
|East Midlands
|Q4 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS PMFDTS
|Technical Support Provider Services
|0.3
|12
|East Midlands
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS PMFDTS
|Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 3-4
|0.3
|12
|East Midlands
|Q4 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|0.25
|6
|South East
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|0.25
|6
|Scotland
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Environmental monitoring
|mini-competition
|MoD Framework FATS5
|Radium 226 monthly monitoring service
|0.25
|12
|Scotland
|Q2 2020
|Y
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|0.24
|6
|South East
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS PMFDTS
|Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 3-4
|0.22
|12
|North East
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Technical services necessary to develop preferred options and support construction procurement
|0.22
|6
|Eastern
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS PMFDTS RM3741
|Technical Support Provider for Assessment Study
|0.2
|3
|East Midlands
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS PMFDTS
|Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 3-4
|0.2
|12
|East Midlands
|Q1 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS PMFDTS
|Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 3-4
|0.2
|12
|East Midlands
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS PMFDTS
|Technical Support Provider Services for RIBA Stages 3-4
|0.2
|12
|Eastern
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|0.15
|6
|North East and Eastern
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Project Management
|mini-competition
|CCS PMFDTS
|Project Management Support to Construction of Simulator Building
|0.15
|12
|North East
|Q4 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|0.14
|6
|Scotland
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|0.12
|6
|Eastern
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Market Research
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Independent survey in accordance with the HouseMark STAR (Survey of Tenants and Residents) methodology.
|0.12
|48
|UK wide
|Q1 2021
|Y
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks - RM3816
|Valuation legal service required in support of disposal site - for master planning services.
|0.12
|24
|Scotland
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Technical services necessary to develop preferred options and support construction procurement
|0.1
|6
|East Midlands
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|0.094
|6
|Eastern
|Q1 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Technical services necessary to develop preferred options and support construction procurement
|0.08
|6
|East Midlands
|Q1 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Environmental risk assessment
|mini-competition
|MoD Framework FATS5
|Assessment of arable land establishment for the risk posed to agricultural workers and the wider environment by asbestos fragments buried within the ground.
|0.03
|6
|South East
|Q2 2020
|Y
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|0.02
|6
|Yorkshire & the Humber
|Q3 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|0.02
|6
|Northern Ireland
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Environmental monitoring
|mini-competition
|MoD Framework FATS5
|Phase One Land Quality Assessment at MoD Abbey Wood to assess risks from potential contaminants to environmental and human receptors.
|0.015
|3
|UK wide
|Q2 2020
|Y
|N
|Professional Services:
|Assessment Study
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Assessment Study to optimise the laydown of units, with elements of technical build and housing.
|-
|6
|Eastern
|Q1 2020
|N
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|Tender
|Not Yet Known
|Technical Support Provider for services technical through RIBA Work Stage 2
|-
|9
|Eastern
|Q2 2020
|Not Yet Known
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|Tender
|CCS PMFDTS
|Technical Support Provider for services technical through RIBA Work Stages 3-4
|-
|12
|Eastern
|Q2 2020
|Not Yet Known
|N
|Professional Services:
|Professional services
|mini-competition
|CCS Frameworks
|Technical services necessary to develop preferred options and support construction procurement
|-
|6
|South East
|Q2 2020
|N
|N
Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk