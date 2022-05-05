MKM buys Scottish timber supplier

The timber business was founded in 1979 as Rowan Timber Supplies and rebranded as Woodrow Timber & Supplies last year. It supplies timber, sheet and joinery products from three branches in Airdrie, Ayr, and Dunfermline.

The acquisition takes the total number of MKM branches in the UK to 97 and further strengthens its presence in Scotland, where it had bought Spey Valley Timber last year as well as establishing new branches in Peterhead and Inverness.

Nick Higgins, managing director at Woodrow Timber & Supplies, said: “After many years of building our reputation, product offering and services in the Scottish timber industry, we wanted to make sure that the business was best positioned to continue to grow. Ensuring the future of our three branches was incredibly important to us and we are confident that they will continue to go from strength to strength under MKM’s leadership.”

Kate Tinsley, CEO of MKM, said: “We are delighted to welcome Woodrow Timber & Supplies to the MKM family and would like to thank the teams at both Woodrow and MKM for a successful acquisition. I speak for everyone at MKM when I say we are looking forward to building on the successes of both businesses together. With more than 40 years of experience and expertise, we are confident that Woodrow is the right partner to help us drive further growth and success in Scotland.”

