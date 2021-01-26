Moda sticks with Sisk for second Birmingham scheme

CGI of the Great Charles Street apartments

The redevelopment of the Ludgate Hill car park on Great Charles Street includes 722 apartments for private rent alongside a gym, roof terraces, communal lounges and workspace, as well as a new public realm and space for shops.

The build-to-rent (BTR) development consists of blocks ranging in height up to 39 storeys. It is being funded by Apache Capital.

It will be Moda’s second development in Birmingham; John Sisk is also building The Mercian for Moda, a 42-storey tower with 481 apartments for rent, which will be the city's tallest residential tower.

Sisk regional managing director Ajaz Shafi said: “Our ongoing relationship with Moda demonstrates our capability with repeat clients both in the UK and internationally. Despite the challenges of Covid-19 and by working safely in collaboration with Moda and our supply chain, we have maintained progress on our Mercian project and are on course to top out the structure of what is Birmingham’s tallest building on schedule which is a significant achievement. We have a quality supply chain in the Midlands that is fully committed to supporting Sisk on delivering these projects and we look forward to maintaining our dedication to job creation at our training hub which is of great benefit to the local community.”

