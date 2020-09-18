Modular builder draws up expansion plans

Integra Buildings managing director Gary Parker

Integra is in the final stages of acquiring six acres of land next to its existing eight-acre site in Paull. It has submitted plans to East Riding of Yorkshire Council to incorporate this area into its operations.

The land has been earmarked for a new production facility as well as storage, loading and dispatch areas.

Managing director Gary Parker said: “We need more room to deliver our current projects, service our very healthy order book and continue our growth. We’re already bursting at the seams much of the time.

“It’s also absolutely essential to maintain operations on a single site, for operational efficiency and to maintain our competitiveness. The expansion of our current site, where we have already invested millions in facilities, is the perfect solution.

“Our ambition is to double our turnover to become a £60m business within the next three years and having the space to grow is vital to realising that potential. This is a landmark moment in the development of the company and we’re very excited by the opportunity to move to the next level.”

An aerial view of Integra Buildings’ site at Paull, close to the Humber estuary, with the land earmarked for expansion in the foreground. (Photo: Craig Marriott)

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk