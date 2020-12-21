Modular construction firm joins Japanese group

Daiwa House Group signed a share purchase agreement with the current shareholders of Flexbuild Holding, the holding company of Jan Snel Group. With the agreement, Flexbuild and Jan Snel will become part of Daiwa House Group.

Netherlands-based Jan Snel also operates in Belgium, Germany and the UK, while Daiwa House Group is active in Asia, North America and Australia.

The agreement is seen by both companies as an important step forward in plans to roll out industrialised building across Europe and tackle housing shortages.

Jan Snel specialises in industrialised solutions for the residential, healthcare, office, educational and industrial sectors.

Harry van Zandwijk, CEO of Jan Snel, said: “The signing of this agreement is a reflection of our growth ambition. Daiwa House will add further expertise in industrial building to Jan Snel’s existing knowledge. With this, we want to become the clear market leader in Europe. In comparison to traditional construction methods, our modular construction method is smarter, faster and more sustainable. By combining our solutions and expertise with the strength of Daiwa House, we are laying a strong foundation for the future.”

