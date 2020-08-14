Moray aerospace campus secures £21m funding

Minister Iain Stewart (right) and RAF Lossiemouth station commander Chris Layden

The investment in Moray College Hub is part of the Moray Growth Deal. A further £12.3m from local partners will be added to the UK government’s £21m investment.

The announcement by minister for Scotland Iain Stewart follows RAF Lossiemouth taking ownership of a strategic facility to house nine new submarine-hunting Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. The Moray Aerospace, Advanced Technology & Innovation Campus will work with both the RAF and private partners to support the fleet.

The plans are intended to create hundreds of new student places to provide Moray residents with the skills for working in the aviation sector, turning the area into a global centre for aviation engineering.

Stewart, who toured RAF Lossiemouth this week, said: “Since the Moray deal was announced we have been working to make progress, and I am delighted to confirm the UK government will invest £21-million in this college hub which will help the region prosper from its aerospace sector.” He added that the UK government is investing more than £1.5bn in City Region and Growth Deals across Scotland.

