More branches for MKM

MKM Cardiff opens next week

Since being acquired by Bain Capital in 2017, the growth of MKM has been relentless, from 47 branches in 2017, to 91 by April 2022 to 128 this month.

The newest branches of MKM are opening this month in Cardiff and Shrewsbury.

MKM Cardiff opens its doors to the trade and public on 8th April 2024, becoming the 127th branch.

The 128th branch, MKM Shrewsbury, opens shortly after on 15th April.

MKM Cardiff will be led by branch directors Russ Lewis and Dan Love. The Shrewsbury branch will be managed by branch director Patrick Chall.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk