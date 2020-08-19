More Fassi cranes for Mobile Mini

One of Mobile Mini’s new trucks with Fassi F820RA crane

The new generation Scania 8-wheelers are fitted with 82-tonne-metre Fassi loader cranes. They bring Mobile Mini’s fleet of lorry loader cranes to a total of 62.

The Fassi F820RA.2.26 xhe-dynamic has an electronic stability control system that makes it easier and safe to stack units and move them around in built-up areas.

The specification of the five new vehicles is similar to two that Mobile Mini bought in 2018. The new ones also have Brigade Halo systems fitted, to warn when cyclists or pedestrians get too close, with an in-cab monitor that provides the driver with a 360-degree view. Additionally, LEDs project a ‘halo’ on the ground to alert cyclists to the truck’s presence in the dark.

Mobile Mini national transport manager Andy Cowell said: “This is a small part of our continual investment as a company, as well as in our transport model, that helps us to build on our strong reputation for service and safety excellence.

HGV driver Simon Teague

“Making regular improvements to our fleet is important to keep pace with customer and legislative demand and we are already looking ahead as far as 2022, especially when it comes to legislation surrounding inner city deliveries that require higher safety and emissions specifications.

“By adding larger cranes we are able to take more control over our full-circle operations and look after the full process rather than contracting external suppliers, meaning the customer is always guaranteed Mobile Mini service standards.”

Left to right are Mobile Mini UK HGV driver Simon Teague, transport manager Andy Cowell and lifting operations manager Nick Sesevic

