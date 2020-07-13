More ground investigations for Lower Thames Crossing

CGI of the Kent portal of the Lower Thames Crossing

Aecom has been working on the project since 2017 as part of the Perfect Circle consortium with Gleeds and Pick Everard, and started first phase ground investigations last year.

“Ground investigations are crucial in helping mitigate potential construction problems down the line and ensuring that all the engineering needed to build the tunnel and associated roads is as best planned as possible,” said Patrick Cox, Aecom’s lead for the Lower Thames Crossing ground investigations programme.

“The data we are collecting on this complex but critical infrastructure project will form the backbone of the scheme’s design and ultimately help ensure it delivers value for Highways England’s customers. We are delivering this work in difficult circumstances, but the safety of everyone involved is our priority.”

The £6bn project is described as England’s most complex road building project for 30 years. It will create a new three-lane dual carriageway, 14.3 miles long, connecting the M2 near Rochester and the M25 in Essex between North and South Ockenden. It will include a pair of 2.4-mile long bored tunnels under the River Thames, linking Kent and Essex.

