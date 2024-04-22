More Osborne companies file notices of intent

On Thursday last week (18th April), Geoffrey Osborne Ltd filed notice of intention to appoint administrators, citing a cashflow crisis.

The following day Osborne Construction Ltd, Osborne Group Holdings and Osborne Homes Ltd also filed notices.

As previously reported, the company is working with its advisors to find buyers for any parts of the business that can be sold. All staff will continue to be paid up to the point that the administrators are actually appointed, the company said.

