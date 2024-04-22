  1. Instagram
Tue April 23 2024

More Osborne companies file notices of intent

1 day Three more divisions of the Geoffrey Osborne construction group have filed notices of intention to appoint administrators.

On Thursday last week (18th April), Geoffrey Osborne Ltd filed notice of intention to appoint administrators, citing a cashflow crisis.

The following day Osborne Construction Ltd, Osborne Group Holdings and Osborne Homes Ltd also filed notices.

As previously reported, the company is working with its advisors to find buyers for any parts of the business that can be sold. All staff will continue to be paid up to the point that the administrators are actually appointed, the company said.

