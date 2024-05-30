Morgan Sindall books £60m Essex hospital work

Morgan Sindall has been appointed to build Pitsea’s community diagnostic centre

Morgan Sindall Construction has been selected for six projects in Essex as part of the new ProCure23 (P23) framework.

The two main aspects of the work are the construction of a new community diagnostic centre (CDC) in Pitsea and the Southend elective surgical hub.

The Pitsea CDC is set to be put up on the site of Pitsea Leisure Centre. The existing site will be demolished and replaced with a new community diagnostic facility. This will include a new MRI and CT scanning suite, X-ray machines, a pharmacy, ultrasound, consultancy rooms, phlebotomy area, as well as a new library and sporting facilities.

Pitsea CDC is one of approximately 30 new centres across the UK that are part of a government initiative to move diagnostics out of hospitals and into community sites to provide easier public access and earlier diagnosis.

For the Southend elective surgical hub, Morgan Sindall will install two new surgical theatres at Southend University Hospital, significantly expanding its capacity.

This is not the first time Morgan Sindall has worked for Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, with the contractor currently on site at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford and Thurrock Community Hospital on projects that were procured through the NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) framework.

The Pitsea CDC will have MRI and CT and X-ray machines, while also hosting a new library and sporting facilities

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk