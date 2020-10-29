Morgan Sindall breaks ground for Swansea primary school

Start of works was celebrated with a socially-distanced turf cutting ceremony

Designs by architect Powell Dobson show a 33,712 sq ft building across two storeys. Inside will be 21 classrooms. External amenities include two grass pitches and a multi-use games area together with tarmac play areas.

The current school building, near the former Daniel James secondary school site on Heol Ddu road, has capacity for 420 primary school students and 60 for nursery.

The new YGG Tirdeunaw is being built a mile away on land at YGG Bryntawe comprehensive school in Penlan. The new build will deliver capacity for an additional 105 primary and 15 nursery school places.

Funding for the project has come from both Swansea Council and the Welsh government.

Morgan Sindall Construction was commissioned to the scheme through the South East and Mid Wales Collaborative Construction Framework (SEWSCAP). The contractor has held a place on the framework for more than a decade.

Work on the project is scheduled to complete in late 2021.

Rob Williams, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said his company would “engage meaningfully with local children during the build process about careers in construction and hope our work here can inspire the industry's next bright young minds".

