Morgan Sindall Construction commits to Living Wage

The Living Wage rate is higher than the government minimum wage, which currently stands at £8.72 per hour for over-25s – 58 pence an hour less than the Living Wage.

The Living Wage is calculated according to the costs of living to provide a voluntary benchmark for employers that wish to ensure their staff earn a wage they can live on, not just the government minimum.

Pat Boyle, managing director of Morgan Sindall Construction said: “As a business we’re committed to supporting sustainable communities – both by creating exceptional buildings and facilities, and through employment that comes with a fair working wage. This accreditation reflects that ethos, and we would encourage our colleagues from across the construction industry to join us in becoming a Living Wage employer.

“We’re proud to have the best team in the industry, and this announcement also serves as an investment in the future, reflecting that Morgan Sindall Construction is a company where hard work will be matched with an above average wage, allowing individuals, our business and the communities in which we operate to flourish.”

Laura Gardiner, director of Living Wage Foundation, said: “Ahead of Living Wage Week, we’re delighted to welcome Morgan Sindall Construction to the movement of over 6,600 responsible employers across the UK who have voluntarily committed to go above and beyond the government minimum to make sure that all their staff earn enough to live on.”

