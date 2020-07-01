Morgan Sindall finally gets to start Salford Uni's £65m science block

The SEE Building has been designed by Sheppard Robson

Morgan Sindall Construction was announced as the preferred contractor for the SEE Building back in 2018. It is working on the scheme with project manager Faithful & Gould, architect Sheppard Robson and engineer Arup.

The four-storey, 15,550 square metre SEE Building will be occupied by all of the university’s various science and engineering departments, including built environment, engineering, computer science and human & natural science.

The new building will have a wind tunnel, previously at the Salford Innovation Research Centre (SIRC), as well as high-spec laser laboratories.

The building is designed to be fully self-powered, with 154 roof mounted photovoltaic panels.

The SEE Building forms part of the wider Salford Crescent and University District masterplan, which includes the university’s existing campus and areas around Adelphi Street, the Crescent, Peel Park and Frederic Road. The wider masterplan incorporates opportunities to develop one million square feet of educational floor space, six million square feet of commercial space targeted at industrial growth sectors and two million square feet of public realms in addition to 2,500 new homes.

Shaun Jones, Manchester area director for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “It’s been a real privilege to work so closely with the University of Salford and the wider project team over the past few years, and we’re really excited that work on the SEE Building will begin in the coming weeks.

“Our affiliation with the university over recent years has seen many students visit our sites, and members of our team have shared their knowledge and experience through guest lectures. We both share a commitment to creating a future-fit workforce and using the tools at our disposal to help the next generation develop lasting and rewarding careers. We look forward to using our role on this landmark project to further nurture our relationship, and develop schemes and initiatives that support the wider Salford community.”

The university ‘s estates director, Jason Challender, said: “The relationship between our two organisations goes beyond the construction of a new building, encompassing a wide range of opportunities such as work placements, apprenticeships and access to contemporary knowledge and skills to benefit students. Providing exceptional student experiences is at the heart of our university-wide industry collaboration strategy and we look forward to working with Morgan Sindall Construction to deliver this.”

