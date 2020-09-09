Morgan Sindall in for Tube station revamp

CGI of the planned new station at Colindale

Plans for the station include demolition of the old ticket hall and rebuilding it twice the size to increase passenger capacity and improve access. The new station building will sit on a slab over the tracks and the bridge parapet will be taken out. This will release land in the immediate area for further development and regeneration.

The station’s aesthetic design, with a curved wooden roofline, comes from BDP and is said to reflect early aircraft design seen the nearby Hendon Aerodrome.

Morgan Sindall said: “Our team has developed several value engineering options to simplify the construction and ongoing maintenance of the station. The result is a more efficient construction solution that retains the original architectural philosophy linking to the area’s aviation history.”

The contract was awarded to Morgan Sindall Infrastructure following a mini-competition using London Underground’s civils & tunnelling framework.

