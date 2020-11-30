Morgan Sindall lands Great Yarmouth leisure centre

CGI of the new Marina leisure centre

The £26m council leisure centre is expected to spark further seafront regeneration and investment along Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile.

Following site set-up and groundworks in the coming weeks, piling will start this winter and the steel structure should go up in spring, with cladding going on during summer 2021 and internal works and fit-out then getting under way.

The new Marina Centre is scheduled to open in summer 2022. Facilities will include a six-lane 25-metre swimming pool, a learner pool with moveable floor, and a play pool with slides and flumes. It will also have a gym, a sports hall, an indoor climbing wall and a café.

The council initially looked at refurbishing the old Marina Centre but decided that it would be better value of money to known it down and start again

The contract notice in the EU Official Journal last year put the value of the main construction contract at £19m.

Cllr Carl Smith and Cllr Trevor Wainwright, respectively Conservative and Labour group leaders on the council, issues a joint statement saying: “The new Marina Centre will benefit the visitor economy and borough as both a year-round anchor seafront attraction and an important community hub for the promotion of indoor and outdoor physical activity.

“Despite the challenges of coronavirus, which has unavoidably impacted timescales on such a large and complex project, this facility is important to Great Yarmouth’s recovery journey, supporting both economic and physical health, and the council has worked hard to keep driving forward project development and delivery.

View of the Marina Centre from the beach

“With the site cleared and the beautifully-decorated hoardings in place, the appointment of the main contractor is an exciting milestone and people can look forward to the state-of-the-art landmark facility taking shape.”

Claire-Jayne (‘CJ’) Green of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, which is helping to fund the project, said: “Our visitor economy recovery plan identified the need to attract holidaymakers outside of the peak summer season and the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront will help draw people to the area throughout the year and increase its economic resilience.

“Following the confirmation of government funding for the Third River Crossing, this announcement is another massive lift for this part of our east coast and demonstrates the ambitions of this region to compete with the best and attract new investment.”

