Morgan Sindall mobilises for £24m Alder Hey project

The project team on site

Morgan Sindall Construction has a contract to build a surgical neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with 22 family-integrated rooms, a same-day emergency care centre and space for future development for Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

The contractor was appointed to the project last year via Procure Partnerships’ northwest framework.

The NICU is described as the first of its kind in the country, providing family-integrated care. It will have 22 neonatal cots and 18 family rooms where parents can stay alongside their babies.

The main works will start on site in the coming months, with the project scheduled to be completed in autumn 2025.

The start of main works on site follows a significant enabling works package involving the diversion of buried services while minimising disruption to hospital operations.

The project team also includes Gilling Dod Architects and consulting engineers Hoare Lea and WSP.

Simon Arnott, managing director of Morgan Sindall in the North said: “Alder Hey Hospital has been an invaluable asset to the local communities in Liverpool and the wider northwest region for over 100 years. Its dedication to improving the lives of young people with health difficulties and their families is unmatched. It is therefore an immense privilege for us to play a part in the next stage of the hospital’s history.”

