Morgan Sindall picked for £14m Birmingham school expansion

CGI of Rockwood Academy's new extension

The £14m contract was awarded through the Constructing West Midlands framework (CWM).

The additional teaching space will enable the school, based on Naseby Road, to expand its intake from four to seven form entry – from 648 pupils to 1,050.

Morgan Sindall’s includes the demolition of an existing administration to make way for a two-storey 2,200 sq ft extension. Existing school buildings will also be refurbished, with several areas reconfigured.

Work starts on site this month and is expected to complete at the end of summer 2020.

Dave Kelly, Morgan Sindall Construction’s CWM framework manager, said: “We’ve held a place on the CWM framework for the past seven years, delivering the schools and municipal buildings which communities in the West Midlands depend on.

“We’re incredibly pleased to have been selected for this latest project. It is the first to be procured under the auspices of the council’s new capital education programme and will support almost 450 vital new school places.”

