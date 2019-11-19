Morgan Sindall to build Birmingham faith school

Design is based on Morgan Sindall’s MySchool model

Eden Girls Leadership Academy, which will provide 600 secondary school places, is Birmingham City Council’s first Islamic faith girls’ school.

It is also Morgan Sindall’s fifth education contract won through the Constructing West Midlands (CWM) framework this year.

Design of the school is based on Morgan Sindall Construction’s standardised MySchool model, which promises time savings both pre-construction and on-site.

The new 48,000 sqft campus is on Hob Moor Road, and will comprise 15 general teaching classrooms in addition to three computer rooms, five science laboratories and one science preparatory room, spread across three storeys.

There will be a library, a sports hall and playing fields.

The Muslim-faith based school will also have a reflection hall for prayer, and an ablutions room.

Work starts in November and is expected to complete by spring 2021.

Dave Kelly, CWM framework manager at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “Delivering the number of school places the West Midlands requires to keep pace with population growth is an ongoing challenge for local authorities. Efficient procurement is key to success. Working through the CWM Framework over the past eight years, we’ve designed and built a range of schools, many on challenging sites, to help meet this demand.

“Our MySchool solution can be adapted quickly to individual briefs. It affords the speed and cost-effectiveness of a pre-designed model, but with scope to flex and add bespoke elements. It offers savings of up to a third in comparison to a standard build, but without the design constrains of completely flat-pack solutions that are put forward as the silver bullet for education projects.”

Acivico has supplied project management, quantity surveying and clerk of works services.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk