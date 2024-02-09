Morgan Sindall to build Oxford’s £32m health research building

CGI of the planned Global Health building

The £32m project will provide a new centre for medical research at the University of Oxford, bringing together the Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health and some of Oxford Population Health.

The 4,700 sq m facilities will accommodate 400 staff and 330 researchers over three floors.

The Global Health building will be constructed to Passivhaus standards.

James York, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “This state-of-the-art building will provide a modern, flexible space that will become a focal point for the University’s world-class medical research and it’s a privilege to play a role in its creation.

“The project will be a labour of love and we can’t wait to deliver something that is truly remarkable, created harnessing talents, skills, products and sustainable technologies and techniques to make it a Passivhaus building. The innovative work that will be carried out in the building after it’s completed will play a key role in driving UK medical research forward too, so it will truly leave a lasting legacy.”

Outline planning permission was granted in 2013 for five new plots at the Old Road campus. The Institute of Global Health will be on Plot B1 on the northern boundary of the campus.

