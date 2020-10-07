Morgan Sindall to expand Kings Heath school

Associated Architects' design

The extension will increase capacity by an additional 240 pupils. Birmingham City Council is aiming to increase capacity at Kings Heath School by moving to a seven form entry model next September.

The design by Associated Architects shows a three-storey, 14,854 sq ft building. On the ground floor will be a new staff room, two science laboratories and a resource room. The first floor will be for classrooms and an office, while the second floor will have a music room, conference room and food technology facilitates.

Enabling works began in July on the first phase of construction, during school holidays. The existing kitchen and administration block has been demolished to make space for a new sub-station upgrade and 1,743 sq ft kitchen extension.

First phase works are scheduled to complete in early November 2020. Construction will then begin on the new extension itself. Work on the overall project is expected to complete by late 2021.

