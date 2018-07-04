Morgan Sindall wins vet school refurb

The Royal Veterinary College in Camden

The RVC’s Hobday Building in Camden is being given a major upgrade to modernise the college’s teaching and communal facilities, which date back to the 1930s.

The six-storey Hobday Building, on Royal College Street, is being developed in phases and will remain fully operational for students and staff during the refurbishment.

The refurbishment programme comprises new office and teaching space, research laboratories, and dining and communal spaces for staff and students.

Morgan Sindall is one of several organisations contracted to work on the project, which is already well underway.

Refurbishment work is expected to complete in late 2018.

“We awarded the contract to Morgan Sindall as we were impressed by their track record in construction and infrastructure, said Richard Scott, director of estates development at the Royal Veterinary College. “The project is underway and going well, and we look forward to staff and students benefiting from the results of this significant refurbishment.”

Richard Dobson, area director at Morgan Sindall’s London office, said: “Work is already under way and progressing well at the Hobday Building, which we will be delivering in phases to ensure minimal disruption to teaching.”