Morrison to build Whitecraig Primary School

Artist's impression of the new Whitecraig Primary School

Morrison Construction, party of the Galliford Try group, has won the tender to build a new primary school for the village of Whitecraig, near Musselburgh.

Work on the new Whitecraig Primary School, on land adjacent to the current school, is due to begin in early spring.

A replacement primary school is needed in Whitecraig due to population growth on the back house-building in the area. The existing school was built in 1959.

The new building will have eight classrooms and a nursery.

Designed by East Lothian Council’s in-house architect, it will have a facade of charcoal grey brick and copper cladding panels and accents, including on some window surrounds.

Once complete, the existing building will be demolished and the cleared spaces will be landscaped. The new school is expected to open during the 2025/26 school year.

Morrison Construction has worked on a number of East Lothian Council projects including Wallyford and Letham Mains primary schools and, most recently, Wallyford Learning Campus.

David Ewing, managing director of Morrison Construction Building Central, said: “We have developed a strong relationship with East Lothian Council working on a number of successful projects over recent years, and look forward to working with them once again to create another first-class facility for the local community in Whitecraig and the surrounding area.”

