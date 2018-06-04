Motor group picks BAM for £30m campus

CGI of the new headquarters

The purpose-built campus will include offices and a training academy for the IM Group of companies including International Motors, Isuzu UK, Subaru UK, IM Properties and Spitfire Bespoke Homes.

BAM has a history of working with IM Properties on its existing Fore Business Park, where the new offices will be based. BAM also has a regional office here.

BAM will build an open-plan, two-and-a-half storey main office building, with external terraces to serve a café and gymnasium. Alongside the main HQ sit various other buildings, creating the campus.

BAM project manager David Hartley said: “This is a very high specification development. During the tender discussions the client gave us a sense of their ambition, which is for a very impressive structure both externally and internally.

“We were keen to secure the contract given its proximity to our own offices. We will be working with Webb Grey architects again, with whom we created Tata Technologies new HQ at Leamington Spa recently and Calthorpe House in central Birmingham.”

IM’s current land in Coleshill has been compulsorily purchased to makes way for the HS2 high speed line.

David Hartley added: “Given the campus feel, there’s a significant landscaping element to this scheme, with feature ponds, large swales, high specification external furniture and multiple bespoke six-metre high corten sculptures.”

Completion is scheduled for summer 2019.