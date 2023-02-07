Mott leads the way in government consultancy

According to analysis by Tussell, which monitors government outsourcing, Mott MacDonald earned £23.1m working for the state last year, of which £13.5m was from the Department of Health & Social Care, £6.7m was from National Highways and £1.1m from Transport Scotland.

Second in the rankings from the construction sector is Arup, which (in various incarnations – Ove Arup, Arup Group and Arup Ltd) made £15.8m, according to Tussell. Arup’s largest contract was with Queen’s University Belfast (£10m). It also earned £2m from the Department for Transport (as Arup Group) and £727,000 from National Highways (as Arup Ltd).

Aecom made £14.8m from government clients in 2022, Tussell reports, including £12.9m from National Highways and £958,000 from Transport Scotland.

Mace made £7.3m from the state, of which £5.5m was from the Ministry of Defence and £1.6m was from National Highways.

Close behind was Jacobs, making £7.2m, of which £4.9m was from National Highways, £1.0m from Luton Borough Council and £958,000 from Transport Scotland.

Turner & Townsend made £3.8m, including £1.8m from Scottish Borders Council and £725,000 from Transport Scotland

Faithful & Gould earned £3.5m, almost all of which was from National Highways, whiloe sister company Atkins bagged £2.3m, including £1.5m from the Ministry of Defence and £440,000 from National Highways.

The Atkins Jacobs Joint Venture earned an additional £1.5m from National Highways

WSP is listed as having earned £1.6m from government contracts in 2022, of which £500,000 came from National Highways and £749,000 from Coventry City Council.

