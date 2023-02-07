  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed February 22 2023

Mott leads the way in government consultancy

7 Feb An analysis of public sector spending on consultants last year puts Mott MacDonald at the top of the charts for construction consultants.

According to analysis by Tussell, which monitors government outsourcing, Mott MacDonald earned £23.1m working for the state last year, of which £13.5m was from the Department of Health & Social Care, £6.7m was from National Highways and £1.1m from Transport Scotland.

Second in the rankings from the construction sector is Arup, which (in various incarnations – Ove Arup, Arup Group and Arup Ltd) made £15.8m, according to Tussell. Arup’s largest contract was with Queen’s University Belfast (£10m). It also earned £2m from the Department for Transport (as Arup Group) and £727,000 from National Highways (as Arup Ltd).

Aecom made £14.8m from government clients in 2022, Tussell reports, including £12.9m from National Highways and £958,000 from Transport Scotland.

Mace made £7.3m from the state, of which £5.5m was from the Ministry of Defence and £1.6m was from National Highways.

Close behind was Jacobs, making £7.2m, of which £4.9m was from National Highways, £1.0m from Luton Borough Council and £958,000 from Transport Scotland.

Turner & Townsend made £3.8m, including £1.8m from Scottish Borders Council and £725,000 from Transport Scotland

Faithful & Gould earned £3.5m, almost all of which was from National Highways, whiloe sister company Atkins bagged £2.3m, including £1.5m from the Ministry of Defence and £440,000 from National Highways.

The Atkins Jacobs Joint Venture earned an additional £1.5m from National Highways

WSP is listed as having earned £1.6m from government contracts in 2022, of which £500,000 came from National Highways and £749,000 from Coventry City Council.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

