Multiplex lined up for $1.5bn Melbourne hospital

Multiplex is part of the Plenary Health consortium, which had been one of three teams shortlisted last year for the public-private partnership scheme. The new Footscray Hospital represents the largest health infrastructure investment in the state of Victoria, with the state government providing up to AU$1.5bn (£830m) for the project.

The Plenary Health consortium comprises:

Plenary Group as sponsor, investor and manager;

Multiplex as builder;

an integrated design team led by Cox Architecture and Billard Leece Partnership;

Honeywell and Compass Group as services providers; and

Sojitz Corporation as investor.

The new hospital, which will have more than 500 beds, will be able to care for almost an additional 15,000 patients each year, as well as enabling an extra 20,000 people to be seen by the emergency department. It will also deliver more outpatient, palliative care and mental health services.

The consortium set to design, construct, finance and maintain the hospital for 25 years in partnership with the Victorian government.

Plenary head of origination Paul Crowe said: “This is a rare opportunity to have a material impact on health care for the western suburbs community. It also represents the most significant investment in social infrastructure ever seen in the inner west and will be a major source of economic stimulus over coming years.”

Plenary Health now enters a period of exclusive negotiations with the Victorian government to achieve financial close.

Construction is set to start immediately upon contract award for completion in 2025.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk