Multiplex picked for Sydney’s new fish market

It has been appointed by the NSW state government to deliver the project, which has been designed by Danish architect 3XN along with BVN and Aspect Studios.

The redevelopment is expected to create approximately 700 jobs during construction and more than 700 ongoing jobs once it opens in 2024.

The new building will be adjacent to the existing Fish Market in Pyrmont and will deliver over 6,000m2 of new public space in a four-storey market hall setting.

The existing Sydney Fish Market is the largest market of its kind in the southern hemisphere and the third largest seafood market, in terms of variety, in the world. Products are sourced both nationally and internationally and the market trades over 13,500 tonnes of seafood annually. It will continue to operate and trade while redevelopment works are undertaken.

The new Sydney Fish Market will comprise new restaurants, cafés, bars, fishmongers and specialty food retailers, as well as new public promenades, offices and commercial space and a ferry wharf. The new Sydney Fish Market is also set to deliver upgraded technology including improved facilities to keep seafood fresher and allow for easier trade.

The design of the new Sydney Fish Market includes a distinctive wave-shaped and scale-patterned roof paying homage to the fishing industry. Another feature of the new design is a more visibly accessible auction area giving the visiting public a deeper understanding of the seafood supply chain.

“We are thrilled to be appointed to this iconic Sydney project and draw upon our extensive experience building submersed infrastructure,” said David Ghannoum, Multiplex regional managing director NSW. “The redevelopment of the Sydney Fish Market is set to have a huge and positive impact on the local community as well as the fishing, construction and tourism industries and we couldn’t be more proud to help deliver this world-class development.”

Construction is set to begin in 2021 with completion due in 2024.

