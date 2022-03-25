Multiplex picks SES for Glasgow Uni project

CGI showing how the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School will look once completed

The Adam Smith Business School & Postgraduate Teaching Hub is the fourth major development as part of the university’s campus development plan.

Main contractor and programme delivery partner, Multiplex, appointed SES following a competitive tender. SES had previously worked on the university’s James McCune Smith Learning Hub, which completed in early 2021 and was the first building to be delivered as part of the masterplan.

Site works will begin in April and completion is scheduled in 2023. SES will be providing a full MEP service, adopting the same strategy used when working on the Learning Hub including the production of a full BIM Level 2 model designed to simplify building maintenance in the future.

Once operational, the six-storey building, which has a gross internal floor area of 11,600m2, will provide specialised teaching, research and collaboration space for the university’s postgraduate taught student community. It will also provide premises for the business school.

SES managing director Steve Joyce said: “We have a tried and tested team who have already successfully delivered the James McCune Smith Learning Hub, which was the first project completed on this framework, and we are delighted to return to the University of Glasgow once more to work with the Multiplex team, with whom we have developed a strong and effective relationship.

“We will be looking to equal or improve upon the 7,000 labour hours we saved through offsite construction on the Learning Hub and as a sustainable, trusted and progressive business, we will be delivering on our commitment to the community by providing training and employment opportunities throughout the programme.”

Multiplex senior M&E manager Steve Houston said: “We are pleased to have begun the pre-construction phase of this latest building for the University of Glasgow, which will provide world-class facilities for teaching, research and collaboration with key stakeholders. The project will be delivered under a NEC3 Option C contract, and during the next few months we will be working closely with the design team, the university and our other project partners to develop optimum supply chain relationships to ensure we deliver the project on time and to budget following the commencement of site works in April 2022.”

Other firms appointed to the contract are Hassell as architect; Arup for the M&E design and structural engineering; Faithful + Gould as project manager and Currie & Brown as quantity surveyor.

