Multiplex wins Glasgow office contract

Developer Osborne+Co is client for the 270,000 sq ft scheme on Argyle Street. Multiplex will be responsible for every aspect of the build, including integrated fit-out works to the occupier’s specification.

Cooper Cromar has designed the development, which will be built on a currently vacant site and is due for completion in summer 2022.

Demolition of the site’s existing buildings was completed in December 2019 and ground preparations were under way prior to the closure of construction sites in accordance with Scottish government guidance.

Osborne+Co development director Will Hean said: “We have an existing and trusted relationship with Multiplex, who constructed our HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank developments in Dubai to an incredibly high standard, so appointing Multiplex on this significant contract was a straight-forward decision.

“Their attention to detail and ability to work to rigid timescales, particularly throughout a difficult time in the market, gives us great confidence that Multiplex is the right company for the job as we strive to accelerate our investment within the city.

“We have worked closely with Glasgow City Council, relevant stakeholders and the local community to ensure our vision upholds the wider city strategy and we have pinpointed Glasgow as our focus for future development; the city offers swathes of opportunity in terms of talent, innovation and diversity that Osborne+Co is committed to enhancing.”

The project team has set a target requiring 10% of the total labour on the scheme to be delivered by new entrants to the workforce. As well as this, 5% of the job opportunities will be allocated to apprentices either seeking to start or complete their apprenticeship training.

Multiplex chief operating officer Callum Tuckett said: “We are very pleased to continue our strong relationship with Osborne+Co by partnering with them on this exciting development, which will bring great benefit to the city of Glasgow.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk