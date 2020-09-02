Murphy signed for Camden apartment block

Work has already started in Camden on delivering the 24 private and 12 affordable housing units, as well as some commercial space.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2022.

Flagship Spaces, a Steyn company that provides office space, will run the commercial space within the building.

“Steyn Group is looking forward to delivering this fantastic asset in partnership with Murphy and City Inc. The product is a reflection of many years of hard work by our teams and we couldn’t be more excited about our expansion into our home city of London” said Steyn Group managing director Anthony Franks.

Murphy’s building director, Bryan McNamee, said: “We’re really pleased to be starting this challenging project with a new client, right on the doorstep of our London HQ. The scheme presents the type of engineering challenges and quality finish we enjoy delivering upon. We’ve already got boots on the ground and have started to get to work on delivering this fantastic scheme.”

