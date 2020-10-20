Murphy wins £33m sewer diversion package

The £33m project involves the detailed design, build and commissioning of four foul water and surface water sewer diversions in Birmingham, ahead of the upcoming HS2 railway works.

Murphy will start work early next year and is expected to finish in July 2022. Its programme includes a series of small tunnels as well as the construction of a new three-metre diameter tunnel.

Murphy was named as one of Severn Trent’s framework contractors for the AMP7 regulatory period last year.

Tony Wilson, managing director of Murphy’s water business in the UK, said: “We’re really pleased to be on the framework and secure our first project for Murphy. Our team is looking forward to getting started on the ground and using our expertise to get the job done safely and efficiently. The work we’re doing with Severn Trent is vital to support essential infrastructure for their customers in the Birmingham area.”

