Murphys wins £57m Huddersfield AD plant

The sewage sludge incinerator in Brighouse is set to be demolished to make way for the new plant

Design work has already started this month and construction is scheduled to finish in May 2021.

Murphy’s work includes anaerobic digesters, a sludge reception plant; sludge thickening plant and storage; combined heat & power and dual fuel boilers; sludge dewatering and lime treatment; cake storage; and a new liquor treatment plant.

“Anaerobic digestion is a fantastic technology, heating up sludge to produce a bio-gas which is used to generate electricity,” said Yorkshire Water’s communications advisor, Mark Allsop.

Murphy chief executive John Murphy said “We are confident that using our ever-growing engineering expertise and working closely with them, we will deliver a solution which provides outstanding value for their customers. We pride ourselves on being able deliver solutions that improve peoples’ lives, and look forward to doing just that on this project.”

Murphy’s water sector capability was enhanced last year by the acquisition of Aecom Design Build Ireland (ADBI). Stuart Rothery, Murphy’s water sector director, said: “This is a great example of our strategy in action. Building on our strengths and in particular, the process engineering expertise we acquired in 2017, we’re now in a position to really generate value for our UK clients by offering an integrated in-house service for complex water and wastewater design and construction.”