NCC wins contract for Aarhus development

Property developer Bricks has commissioned the Nicolinehus project, which has been designed by Aart Architects. The scheme will contain housing units, a market hall, stores, fitness centres, offices and restaurants.

Nicolinehus will be constructed in Aarhus Docklands, an emerging neighborhood between the former city centre and container port area, close to the sea, beaches and forest.

The complex will comprise two triangular blocks placed closely together, with staggered terraces in buildings up to 17 storeys high overlooking the quay from two directions.

“The building will be one of the architectural gems of Aarhus Docklands,” said Mogens Nielsen, head of NCC Building Nordics West, Denmark. “As a contractor, we are honoured to be involved in the development of Aarhus and to be contributing to some of the city’s most distinctive buildings.

The project comprises 181 tenant-owned apartments, 60 rental units and 6,000 square meters of office space. In addition, NCC will construct a market hall with cafés and stalls, a large grocery store and small stores on street level. There will also be restaurants and an area with a swimming pool, as well as a fitness center and about 450 parking spaces in the basement.

Construction will start after the summer and is scheduled for completion by 2022.