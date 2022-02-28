Nepal adopts non-fired bricks to tackle shortages

The latest Nepalese partnership for South Korean material technology company InnoCSR is with JB Eco Bricks Nepal, which currently produces about 50 million bricks per year at five different brick kilns located in Bhaktapur, Makawanpur and Dhading, using traditional methods of firing bricks using coal.

"With the shortage of coal and manpower, I was looking for an alternative way to produce bricks, and my search led me to technology for producing non-fired, soil-based bricks by Good Bricks System,” said Krishna Man Bhuju, the owner of JB Eco Bricks. “It solves the current shortage of quality bricks in Nepal by adding material technology to the brick-making process and improves the quality of lower-quality natural soil with its soil stabilizser.

“I look forward to working with the latest technology from InnoCSR. I hope that InnoCSR and JB Eco Bricks' partnership will bring new changes to Nepal's brick industry."

Good Soil Stabilizer, developed by InnoCSR, is described as enabling binding between soil and cement to reach the required quality for bricks which meets strict international standards. Production involves hydraulic machines to press and produce bricks at an indoor factory, with no fire and only a tenth of the labour and land usage.

The tie-up with JB Eco Bricks follows InnoCSR’s recent announcements on partnerships with Shiva Shakti Home Decorative and Eco Friend Bricks.

According to Sam Yoonsuk Lee, the CEO of InnoCSR, Good Bricks System is becoming more and more popular among brick producers in Nepal. Currently, there are about 25 brick producers waiting to get their soil and machines tested with Good Soil Stabilizer. InnoCSR said that Good Bricks System is not only addressing the difficulties in the brick industry but also bringing various other benefits. It delivers more revenue to brick producers, quality products to end consumers, and cleaner air to the whole country, claimed the company. Recently, the number of inquiries about Good Bricks System has soared and are leading to new sales agreements for InnoCSR.

