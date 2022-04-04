Network Rail invites bids for Forth Bridge visitor centre

Contractors are being invited to submit their interest before Network Rail shortlists firms to tender for the project later in the summer. A main contractor is expected to be appointed by the end of 2022 with work on site beginning in 2023. A prior information notice (PIN) has been issued for the project and the supply chain is being invited to a virtual event ahead of the start of the formal procurement exercise. The event will take place via Microsoft Teams tomorrow (5th April 2022).

Revised proposals for the Forth Bridge Experience were submitted to City of Edinburgh Council earlier this year. Network Rail plans to create a new hub at the bridge where the public will be able to access the world-famous structure and explore its heritage as well as the views from 110m above sea level.

The project will see construction of a reception centre and car park on the south side of the UNESCO World Heritage site. The hub will be used for preparing those heading out on the bridge walk as well as providing an access point to the structure.

Gerry McQuade, Network Rail Scotland programme manager, said: “The reception hub is the staging post for our bridge walk experience which will offer the public a unique chance to explore this world-famous structure.

“This will be a challenging and exciting project for any company to work on and we look forward to working with the wider construction industry to develop a shortlist to tender.”

