New 50-tonne crane for Fussey

Fussey's new Sennebogen 653E crane

The Sennebogen 653E crane was sold to Fussey Piling by distributor AGD Equipment.

It can pick and carry up to 50 tones and has a maximum hook height of 43 metres. AGD described as ‘the perfect crane’ for Fussey’s sheet piling business.

Fussey Piling managing director Graham Hall said: “As a group we have purchased six Sennebogen cranes over the last 15 years. We have found the cranes safe, reliable and operate smoothly throughout their operating envelope.”

He added: “Our first two sheet piling cranes were 40-tonne capacity machines and the last three were the slightly larger 50-tonne capacity cranes all with telescopic booms. The smallest crane purchased by our sister company Fussey Engineering was the Sennebogen 613 with wheels and outriggers, which is highly suited for compact sites.”

