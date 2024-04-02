New asphalt plant in Staffordshire

The new asphalt plant at Cauldon Low Quarry

The Cauldon plant in the Staffordshire Moorlands is based next to Cauldon Low Quarry, which will serve the plant with materials.

It is the first new asphalt plant to be built by Aggregate Industries since 2013 and will provide asphalt for road maintenance and infrastructure projects across Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Cheshire and the M6 corridor.

Specialist plant supplier Ammann was commissioned to install its Ammann ABP 240 universal asphalt-mixing plant, which can produce 240 tonnes of asphalt an hour. When at full capacity, the plant should be capable of producing more than 250,000 tonnes a year.

As well as the mixing plant and control room, the site has four bitumen tanks and a range of open and covered materials storage bays with a direct feed into the plant via conveyors. An on-site laboratory is under construction and will provide technical support and testing facilities for products.

The new plant also has the ability to recycle reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP).

Thomas Edgcumbe, managing director of Aggregate Industries’ surfacing solutions division, said: “The benefits of a new plant and state of the art equipment are immediately evident and very much centred on reliability and efficiency. From surety of supply from our adjacent quarry, which also means less incoming deliveries, to reduced carbon emissions due to the technology utilised and the high volume of RAP we can accommodate going forward, it all adds up to a more efficient and effective operation which will benefit our customers.”

