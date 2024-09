The new asphalt plant in East Peckham

A Parker Roadstar 1500 mobile asphalt plant is now operational on Associated Asphalt Contracting’s new site in Smithers Lane, East Peckham.

It was made possible by a £2.6m bank loan.

Sagar Bakhai, Associated Asphalt Contracting finance manager, said: “Our new plant in Tonbridge is integral to our expansion strategy, enabling us to broaden our geographical presence and offer our services to a wider range of customers.”

