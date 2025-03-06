Southwark over-station re-think approved

Architect for the Southwark over-station development is Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Transport for London’s property company, Places for London, has joined forces with Helical to develop a 15-storey block of 429 studio apartments for students and an adjacent nine-storey building with 44 affordable flats.

There will also be new retail space and a shared community garden, as well as improvements to the public realm on the Cut and Isabella Street.

The purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) tower, designed by architects AHMM, is described as ‘Bauhaus-inspired’.

An office scheme had originally been given planning permission but was no longer considered to be viable.

Scott Anderson, head of property development at Places for London said: “Designed to preserve the architectural heritage of the station and aiming for the highest of sustainability standards, our plans with Helical will bring new homes and provide real benefits for London. We’re proud to be providing improvements to the local community through new high-quality and affordable homes and student accommodation which will help to alleviate pressure on the housing market in the area.

"We’re glad to be able to move forward with our plans where residents will benefit from new, high-quality public spaces, including a community garden space, new play spaces for children and shops around the station.”

Helical chief executive Matthew Bonning Snook added: “This planning approval is a further positive step forward in our JV with Places for London. Whilst the site benefitted from planning permission for a 220,000 sq ft office scheme we have brought forward a more valuable proposition at this important site which will deliver much in demand purpose built student accommodation and affordable housing along with high quality public realm and significant benefits to the local community.”

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris director Philip Turner said: “The Southwark over-station development will be a significant new local landmark at a busy junction. Led by our clients Helical and Places for London, and working closely with Heyne Tillett Steel, our design seeks to make the most of this long-standing opportunity site while addressing the complexities of its location above the tube station. This project will deliver student housing, retail space, and public realm improvements, in addition to a significant amount of affordable housing for the local community.”

The Southwark over-station development is one of three sites that Places for London and Helical are delivering as part of the Platinum Portfolio joint venture.

A 140,000 sq ft office building at 10 King William Street is under way, and is due for completion in December 2026. Another office development of 235,000 sq ft at Paddington is expected to start early next year.

