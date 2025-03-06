  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

06 March 2025

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Dewsbury fit-out contractor closed down

Dewsbury fit-out contractor closed down

14 hours Northern Bear is closing its fit-out operation at H Peel & Sons in Dewsbury, blaming the covid pandemic.

H Peel & Sons began as a joinery in Dewsbury
H Peel & Sons began as a joinery in Dewsbury

AIM-listed Northern Bear has decided to integrate H Peel’s business and ongoing contracts into Arcas Building Solutions, which is based in Gateshead.

H Peel & Sons was established by Harry Peel in 1949 in Dewsbury as a specialist joinery supplier. It was acquired by Northern Bear in 2017.

Northern Bear said that H Peel has been particularly impacted by its primary markets – leisure and hospitality – still struggling to recover from the covid pandemic of five years ago.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »