Dewsbury fit-out contractor closed down

H Peel & Sons began as a joinery in Dewsbury

AIM-listed Northern Bear has decided to integrate H Peel’s business and ongoing contracts into Arcas Building Solutions, which is based in Gateshead.

H Peel & Sons was established by Harry Peel in 1949 in Dewsbury as a specialist joinery supplier. It was acquired by Northern Bear in 2017.

Northern Bear said that H Peel has been particularly impacted by its primary markets – leisure and hospitality – still struggling to recover from the covid pandemic of five years ago.

