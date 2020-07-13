New boss for Kranlyft UK

Eddie Charity

Eddie Charity joins Kranlyft UK Ltd on 1st August 2020.

For the past four years he has been national sales manager for Plantforce Rentals, with the Hinkley Point C project among his clients.

Before that, he spent 10 years running the UK and European arm of Digga UK, manufacturing and selling auger drives and associated parts to dealerships across Europe.

Kranlyft Group chief executive Jurgen Vater said: “He brings a thorough understanding of our customers and end-users, great focus on execution and has a growth mindset.”

Kraanlyft distributes Maeda, Kato and Klaas cranes as well as Magni telehandlers.

