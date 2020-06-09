New boss for scaffolders

Stuart Robinson

Stuart Robinson takes over from Rob Lynch who is stepping down at the end of June after 20 years.

He joins Lyndon SGB after 15 years with Mace and before that Taylor Woodrow. He has experience of civil engineering projects and large scale developments across the globe including major retail and office schemes in Bahrain, casinos in Macau, the 2012 London Olympics, leading Mace’s consultancy business in India and more recently Tiffany’s 5th Avenue flagship store in New York and Heathrow’s expansion programme.

“I am definitely joining at an interesting time,” he said. “but I am very excited by the massive potential. Lyndon SGB has some great foundations; I have been impressed by the commitment to safety and the wellbeing of everyone we come into contact with.”

He added: “Our plan is to make Lyndon SGB the scaffolding contractor of choice on a national basis. Our ability to offer all types of scaffolding while being supported by mast climbers and our market leading hoist provider, Taylor’s Hoists, means we can provide clients with a unique integrated service.”

Rob Lynch said, “Although I am sad to be going, I am absolutely sure that the business is in safe hands, Stuart and the team have all the skills to make Lyndon SGB the UK market leader in scaffolding, I wish them all the very best.”

BrandSafway purchased Lyndon Scaffolding and Taylor’s Hoists in January 2019 combining the businesses with SGB to create Lyndon SGB.

