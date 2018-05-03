New chief at Construction Plant-hire Association

Kevin Minton has been promoted to chief executive of the Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) in succession to Colin Wood.

Kevin Minton has been with the CPA since 2007, initially as senior manager before being promoted to director in 2013.

He takes over from Colin Wood, who has retired after 17 years in the job and 10 years as a CPA council member before that.

During his time with the CPA to date, Kevin Minton has focused on promoting the safe and healthy use of construction plant, and on recruitment issues within the sector. He has represented the association on the Health & Safety Executive’s Construction Industry Advisory Committee (CONIAC) and led the establishment of the Strategic Forum Plant Safety Group.

He also instigated CPA’s apprentice awards presentation event ‘Stars of the Future’, and the CPA plant conference.

Mr Minton said: “I am honoured that CPA council has chosen me to lead the association in the next phase of its growth, and I thank them for their support. The members, council, special interest groups and staff have all shown an enthusiasm and willingness to further develop the CPA. I intend to build on the excellent work that has been done by Colin Wood, and to continue to support members and the plant hire sector to face the challenges that lie ahead.”