New chief exec for Willmott Dixon

Graham Dundas (left) with Rick Willmott

Board changes at Willmott Dixon follow the retirement of Colin Enticknap as the company’s executive chairman at the end of 2023.

Major shareholder Rick Willmott has moved from his current role as group chief executive to become the company’s new executive chairman, with chief financial officer Graham Dundas promoted to chief executive.

The main board also has two additions, with Roger Forsdyke, chief operating officer (COO) for Willmott Dixon Interiors, and Chris Tredget, COO for Fortem – the repair and maintenance business – also joining from the start of January.

The main board also comprises John Waterman as COO of Willmott Dixon Construction, general counsel Hugh Raven, company secretary Wendy McWilliams and chief sustainability officer Julia Barrett, plus Julia Hirigoyen and Juliette Stacey as non-executive directors.

Graham Dundas joined Willmott Dixon as a management trainee in 1998 and in 2000 was named the company’s trainee of the year. He joined the main board as chief financial officer in 2018.

Colin Enticknap was also a Willmott Dixon company man. He joined in 1987 – 37 years ago – and became managing director in 1991, group chief executive in 1993 and chairman in 2005.

Rick Willmott said: “Firstly, I want to take this opportunity to thank Colin for his enormous contribution over almost four decades with our company. Colin’s leadership, dedication and acumen has been more than instrumental in shaping the company we are today, and I am immensely grateful for his support as a main board colleague of 30 years.

“Looking to the future, I’m delighted that Graham’s progression through our company has now seen him promoted to chief executive and I look forward to working with him in our new roles. With the addition of Chris and Roger to the main board, it strengthens our senior leadership team across the full range of our services in the built environment, and further supports our ability to help customers achieve their long-term growth priorities.”

He added: “As we start 2024, our new-look main board reflects our ambition for continued growth while maintaining important continuity, stability and cultural consistency. It also reflects our ethos of promoting from within where possible.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk