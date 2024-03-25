New chief for the Lighthouse

Sarah Bolton (left) and Bill Hill

Bill Hill is retiring as Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity chief executive on 31st March 2024 after more than a decade of service with the organisation – ever since the restructure that saw it replace the old Lighthouse Club.

Succeeding Bill Hill as chief executive will be Sarah Bolton, who has been with Lighthouse since 2018 and chief operating officer for the past year.

“I am extremely proud and excited to lead a charity that makes such an impact on people’s lives,” she said. “As new CEO, I am responsible for the stewardship of our charity going forward and building on the significant achievements and growth during Bill’s tenure.

Achieving our vision that no construction worker or their family feels alone in a crisis comes with challenges, but those challenges bring out the best in our fantastic team and inspire us to deliver the best possible support to our diverse construction community.”

Bill Hill will not be disappearing, however. He will be running the Lighthouse Golf Club.

Joint chairs of the trustees, Edward Naylor and Lyndsey Gallagher, said: “Bill's leadership has been instrumental in significantly growing the charity and guiding it towards its mission of providing essential support to those in need within the construction industry. His passion, commitment, and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on our charity and the lives of those individuals we have been able to support through difficult times.”

