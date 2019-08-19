New chief takes over at Travis Perkins

Nick Roberts

Nick Roberts initially joined Travis Perkins as CEO designate on 1st July to effect a smooth handover with his predecessor, John Carter, before taking up the CEO role on 5th August.

He said: "Since joining, colleagues across the group have welcomed me with great warmth, and I have been struck by their quality, character and commitment, as well as the capability we have across the Group. Over the coming weeks and months I will be focused on the clear plan that we’re in the middle of executing, which is to focus on the trade and simplify the group, and positions us well for the future.

“This is an exciting time from an industry perspective and, based on the changes that lie ahead of us in areas such as customer expectations and rapidly evolving sales channels, my job will be to ensure Travis Perkins, with its strong reputation and market leading brands, is well positioned to deliver change and maximise the opportunities they bring. I feel privileged to lead the company through such a period of change, and to bring my experience together with that of the group's management team to build long term sustainable value for all of the group's stakeholders,” he continued.

Mr Roberts joined Travis Perkins from consulting engineer Atkins, where he was president.

A geologist by profession, he holds a BSc in geology from the University of Reading and an MSc in environmental impact assessment from Aberystwyth University. He is a chartered geologist, a fellow of the Geological Society and an honorary fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

