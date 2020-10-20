New construction chief for Liverpool contractor

Peter Dunn

Peter Dunn joins Krol Corlett from Nobles Construction, another Liverpool firm, where he was construction director.

“This is a critical period in our development as a business,” said Simon Krol, director at Krol Corlett. “Over the past few years we have successfully taken on larger projects while continuing to offer a flexible, agile service for projects of all sizes. We have also grown geographically and opened new offices in Manchester and Preston to enable us to offer high levels of reliable and expert service to clients across the region for a varied array of projects.

“Now is the time for us to build on those successes and Peter’s experience will be instrumental in enabling us to scale up without losing sight of our values, our heritage or our commitment to quality.”

His new role includes engaging with the supply chain and developing new supplier relationships, mentoring the team and developing Krol Corlett’s systems and health & safety best practice, along with direct involvement in tenders and live projects.

Peter Dunn said: “Krol Corlett is a very dynamic business that has grown by showing ambition and embedding quality and collaboration in everything it does. The company’s willingness to invest in training, nurture its people and foster excellent relationships across both upstream and downstream delivery partners provides an excellent foundation for sustainable growth. Taking an active role in delivering on that potential is a very exciting prospect.

