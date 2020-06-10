New contractor sought for Aberdeen Harbour as Dragados withdraws

A joint statement from Aberdeen Harbour Board and the contractor said that, following detailed discussions, a mutual agreement has been reached for Dragados UK to withdraw. Dragados UK’s role on site will cease with effect from 15th June, when Aberdeen Harbour Board will take full responsibility for the site.

Dragados had been working on the project since 2016.

It had completed 70% of the work and the procurement process is now under way for the services required to complete the remaining packages.

Aberdeen Harbour Board chief executive Michelle Handforth said: “This year’s summer season was of critical importance to the Aberdeen Harbour expansion project, as we endeavoured to complete a series of major construction milestones and continued to address the rock removal challenges first identified in October last year. The interruption to the schedule as a result of the Covid-19 emergency has had the effect of greatly compounding those existing challenges. It is too early at this stage to confirm what impact this will have on the construction timeline, especially given current Covid-19 restrictions, but the intention for a phased opening, when safe to do so, remains unaffected”.

A spokesperson for Dragados UK said: “Dragados UK is proud of the progress achieved with this project but the Covid-19 emergency and other factors have meant that our involvement in the project has ended earlier than originally anticipated. We wish the project every success as it progresses towards completion.”

In line with Scottish Government Guidance, activities on site are currently restricted to essential site protection works, safety and security measures.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk