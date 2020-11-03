New director for Wates Residential

Baerbel Schuett

Baerbel Schuett joins Wates Residential from real estate developer Londonewcastle, where she led projects including the £450m Whitechapel estate and a £250m mixed-use scheme in Hammersmith & Fulham. She has also used to work for Sweett Group and JLL.

At Wates Residential she will be responsible for leading developments across London and the south.

Baerbel Schuett is a trained architect and practiced in both Germany and South Africa, before moving into development management positions in the UK some 20 years ago.

Wates’ housing development portfolio includes the regeneration of 12 estates in Havering as part of a £1bn joint venture partnership with Havering Council, the redevelopment of Park East in Bexley in partnership with Orbit, the Cardiff Living partnership with Cardiff Council to create 1,500 new homes, and the Daedalus Village scheme in Lee-on-Solent that will see 200 new homes built at pace at the former air naval base of the Fleet Air Arm.

Helen Bunch, executive MD of Wates Residential

In September 2020, Wates Residential also announced its investment in a £600m joint venture with the Harrow Council to regenerate three sites across the borough, with 1,500 new homes, a new civic centre, shops, offices and a school.

Helen Bunch, executive managing director of Wates Residential, said: “We are delighted to welcome Baerbel to the Wates Residential senior leadership team and to our highly successful development team, particularly during such an exciting period of growth for the business as we continue to expand our development activities. She brings with her a strong set of development management skills, a talent for delivering ground-breaking planning consents and a strong desire to put placemaking and wellbeing at the forefront of design.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk